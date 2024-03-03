Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $15,077,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $157,649,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $17,289,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.