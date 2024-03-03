Ariel Investments LLC Has $61 Million Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995,293 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 15.87% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $60,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $3,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LIND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 557,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,604. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

