Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.870 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of D traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,834,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

