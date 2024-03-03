Ariel Investments LLC Sells 1,468,766 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468,766 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 5.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $100,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,316 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,767,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

NYSE EQC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 930,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,747. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

