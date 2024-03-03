Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 8,398,488 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 13.58% of Leslie’s worth $141,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

