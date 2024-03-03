Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,811 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $111,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 426,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 1,095,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

