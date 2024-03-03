Ariel Investments LLC Has $113.02 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,335 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $113,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $116,908,000. FMR LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. 1,851,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,041. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

