Ariel Investments LLC Has $148.76 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Envista makes up 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.11% of Envista worth $148,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.92. 3,492,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,730. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

