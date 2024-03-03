Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Zebra Technologies worth $111,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $289.64. 413,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,811. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

