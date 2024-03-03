Ariel Investments LLC Has $146.17 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $146,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,587,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,404. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.