Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $84,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Littelfuse by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

