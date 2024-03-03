Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 494,429 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 494,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $39,890,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $44.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

