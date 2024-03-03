Ariel Investments LLC Has $217.62 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568,005 shares during the period. Core Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 19.40% of Core Laboratories worth $217,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 376,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $724.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

