Ariel Investments LLC Sells 94,345 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,345 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises about 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.46% of BOK Financial worth $181,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.84. 233,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Stephens boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

