Shelton Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 92.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 431,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 207,405 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 31.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,282,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,956,000 after buying an additional 304,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PHM traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,406. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $111.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

