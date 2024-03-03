Ariel Investments LLC Buys 233,612 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.68% of Stericycle worth $193,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,644,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $24,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 55,818.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. 625,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,059. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -224.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.