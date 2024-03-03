First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

SPSC stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $189.04. 165,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.