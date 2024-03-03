First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 575 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

