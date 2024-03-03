Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 202.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.46. 1,059,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

