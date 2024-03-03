Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187,036 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 17.51% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $236,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 394,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

