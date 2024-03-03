Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 63,133 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,133 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Certara worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 73.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 83,604 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 26.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Certara by 261.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Certara by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,069,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 1,582,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

