Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,998 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 56,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $92.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.