Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $64,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

