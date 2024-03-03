AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,438 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $61,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

