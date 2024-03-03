Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

