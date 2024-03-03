Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.