Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

AY stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Our Latest Report on AY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.