Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,287,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

