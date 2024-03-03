Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 52,874 Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

ZGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 442,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

