Armistice Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 46.08% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

