Wahed Invest LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Up 8.1 %

WDC opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.