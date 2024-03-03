Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

