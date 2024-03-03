Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

