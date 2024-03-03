Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,035.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,038.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,712.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,620.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

