Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $325,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

