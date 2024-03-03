Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $184.75 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.24. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

