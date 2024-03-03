Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 5,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 321.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.0 %

BLD stock opened at $410.61 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $414.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.