Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.42 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 299.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.