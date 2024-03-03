Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,006 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,356.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 104.4% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

