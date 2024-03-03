Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,378 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

