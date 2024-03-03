Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 billion-$95.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.1 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $29.93 on Friday, reaching $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

