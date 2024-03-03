Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

