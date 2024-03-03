Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

ARKK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. 10,880,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,510,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

