SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,097. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

