Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,686,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,945,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,017,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

