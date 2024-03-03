Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,741,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

