Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 12,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

