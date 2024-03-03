Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 979,098 Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,098 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNFinance were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

CNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 5,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 453.76, a current ratio of 558.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CNFinance had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

