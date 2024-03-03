Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

