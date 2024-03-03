Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

